Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest in Sturgis

STURGIS — What began as a routine traffic stop on Saturday resulted in an arrest after officers learned the driver had an arrest warrant.

On Saturday, July 21 at approximately 4:55 p.m. officers from the Sturgis Police Department made a traffic stop on Hatch Street near Nottawa Street. During the traffic stop police learned the driver had an extraditable arrest warrant out of Indiana for a probation violation. The driver was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

