Tractor fire - The Three Rivers Fire Department responded to a tractor fire in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue near Garden Street in Three Rivers on Thursday, May 17. The incident was originally dispatched as a tractor fire but upon the fire department’s arrival the fire had extended to two vehicles on either side of the tractor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they reached a nearby garage. The tractor and two vehicles were a total loss but the garage sustained zero damage. Commercial-News/Alek Frost