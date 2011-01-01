TRACF hosts Casino Royale fundraiser

THREE RIVERS — Approximately 125 people attended Three Rivers Area Community Foundation’s “Casino Royale” fundraiser at “A Place in Time” in downtown Three Rivers on Saturday, April 22.

TRACF Administrator and Three Rivers City Clerk Melissa Bliss said the event was TRACF’s first public fundraiser since at least 2011, and generated $8,445 in revenue for the public nonprofit charity.

“It was a great night for fun and fundraising,” Bliss said. “We weren’t entirely sure how the community would react to a casino style event but we wanted to bring people together to learn a little bit about who we are as a non-profit and what we do in the Three Rivers area.

“The event was a success. Everyone really appeared to enjoy the table games, red carpet photos, and elegant atmosphere. It was great to see the different generations come together to support the same cause. Their generous hearts and passion for the community are the reason why we are able to do the things we do.”

Tickets for the event required a $50 per person buy-in donation that included $500 in “fun money” to use at roulette, poker, craps and blackjack tables, as well as two free drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The event also featured a wine pull, music and giveaways.

All proceeds from the fundraiser benefited TRAFC, a nonprofit charity serving Three Rivers and surrounding townships.