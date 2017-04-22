TRACF to host Casino Royale fundraiser

THREE RIVERS — The casino is back in town after the Three Rivers Area Community Foundation (TRACF) hosted a successful first year for the Casino Royale fundraiser in 2017.

This year, the fundraiser will be on Saturday, April 14 at A Place In Time in downtown Three Rivers. The casino-themed event will feature games including blackjack, craps, poker, and roulette, as well as a cash bar, money wheel, raffle, and a wine pull. Tickets are $50 per person as a buy-in donation and include $500 in “fun money,” hors d’oeuvres and a signature drink.

TRCAF Administrator and Three Rivers City Clerk Melissa Bliss said she is anticipating a large turnout. Over 130 people purchased tickets for the event. Tickets will also available to purchase at the door.

