TR varsity soccer blanks Niles; Wildcat JVs fall

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team opened its season at home Wednesday with a 3-0 non-league win over Niles.

“We came out strong possessing the ball tonight. I have a strong mix of talent in a young group of girls. We did a nice job of moving the ball and communicating as a team,” said Three Rivers coach Pete Bachinski.

Three Rivers took a 1-0 lead on Zoey Willson’s goal at the 28-minute mark of the first half.

The Lady Cats increased their lead to 2-0 on a goal by Abby Stephens at the 34-minute mark of the second half.

Kaitlin Ritchie added an insurance goal for Three Rivers with 11 minutes remaining in the contest.

