TR representation at Women’s March

Janet Rose Martin of Silver Springs, Md. (formerly of Three Rivers), Peggy Chapin and Mary Kay Todd of Three Rivers are pictured while in Washington D.C. this past weekend. Todd reports: A number of Three Rivers women along with others from all over the United States participated in the Women’s March on Washington D.C. They traveled in packed buses, trains, airplanes and by private cars to join with others on Jan. 21 to promote numerous social issues. What started as a very grassroots idea blossomed into a massive gathering of people who care about what is happening in our government. Issues such as equal pay, gay rights, religious freedom, All Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, and voter suppression along with many other social issues. The March’s main emphasis was the acceptance of social diversity that is deserved by everyone in our country. The people who were there are going to continue to keep the movement going forward and the March was only the beginning. The overwhelming attendance brought the marching to a complete standstill because the streets were packed with people so there was nowhere to march. Individual groups would do their own marches past the Capitol, White House, Mall and up and down the streets. In a variation of the wave at athletic events the marchers did sound waves that could be heard inside the White House and Capitol. There were no arrests and no disrupting actions, people were polite, relaxed and happy to be among people who care about the same ideas.