TR Public Library to temporarily close for move

THREE RIVERS — The final stages of the Three Rivers Public Library’s move to downtown will begin next week.

The library announced they will temporarily close to the public starting Tuesday, Aug. 18 in preparation of their move to their new location at 88 N. Main St. TRPL Interim Director Bobbi Schoon said they expect to be closed until Sept. 14, when they will re-open at the new location.

“I am so excited. This move has been a long time coming,” Schoon said. “It’s very, very exciting, we’ve got the new shelves in on the first floor down there already, so it’s really starting to look like our new library space. I can’t wait.”

The move is one of the last stages of the more than year-long relocation project of the library and the remodel of 88 N. Main St. to house them. Schoon said once they are open on Sept. 14, they will be open for curbside service only.

In preparation for the move, Schoon said patrons who check out books between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 will have their due dates adjusted to Sept. 21, and is encouraging people to stop by and pick up books now before their move begins. Once due dates come up, Schoon said, they can be returned at the new location.

“We want to make it as seamless a transition as possible,” Schoon said. “We’re all really looking forward to the new space, and we can’t wait to be able to share that space.”

