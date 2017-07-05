TR Public Library holds public discussion on layout plans

THREE RIVERS — Arkos Design President Jeff Anglemyer Wednesday presented two potential layout plans to show what the Three Rivers Public Library could look like if it were to move downtown.

The City of Three Rivers is looking for a new space for the library in downtown Three Rivers, and is currently considering the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust building on 88 N Main St. The library held a public presentation and discussion period Wednesday to gather input on the proposed designs.

Designs included a variety of ways to utilize the three floors in the bank, as well as shorter bookshelves, increasing the number of study rooms and meeting space, and almost doubling the amount of parking spaces, when considering the bank’s current parking, as well as all of the public parking within short walking distance of the building.

Anglemyer said current bookshelves for adults are around 92 inches tall and 66 inches tall for children. In both designs he presented Wednesday, adult bookshelves would be 66 inches tall and children bookshelves 48 inches tall.

