TR Public Library holds community night event

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library held a Community Night event Wednesday to inform patrons and community members of the construction progress on the library’s new location at 88 N. Main St., what the library does, and their “hopes and dreams” for the future.

Library employees and board members were available for people to ask questions about what was going on with the library and what they do. Interim Library Director Bobbi Schoon said the goal with the event was transparency to the public.

“What we wanted to be able to do is give the public an update on where we’re at and what’s going on, and also let them know why we’re starting to do fundraising, where we’re hoping to put those funds and what we’re hoping to add value to the community with what we’re doing,” Schoon said. “Transparency is important. Questions arise that people don’t always know when or where to ask, so hosting this was trying to give them a place where they can come and say, here’s any questions we might have.”

The main highlight of the event was a presentation by Schoon highlighting what goes on at the library, their future plans and how people can help. The presentation discussed how the library meets their goals of innovating, growing, uniting and inspiring in the community, as well as how often the library is used on a monthly and yearly basis.

Schoon said in an average month, the library checks out over 5,500 items with over 8,000 visits to the library, as well as hosting 40 programs that have attendance of over 500 people. In the last fiscal year, the library had 90,000 visits, answered 17,000 questions, and utilized $2.1 million worth of material.