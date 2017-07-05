TR Post Office participates in nationwide food drive

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Postal Office partnered with the Three Rivers Food Site to participate in the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13.

TR Food Site Manager David Berry said the annual event is the largest food drive in the nation, and the largest food collection for the food site this year.

“I knew people in Three Rivers are generous but I didn’t know how generous they really were until I did this,” Berry said.

The amount of food the TR food site provides each family depends on the size of the family, but the organization gives approximately a week’s worth of food on a monthly basis, Berry said. Families are also given toiletries such as soap, toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes depending on the amount of supplies at the site.

Berry said this event adds variety to the site’s collection.

TR Letter Carrier Gary Hall said the event was ‘very successful’ for the food site. Around noon, the site already received about 800 items, with four more hours to go.

Hall said he stopped at around 20 houses on each trip, and on average, one house per trip leaves out about 15-20 items to be collected.

“I felt great about it. One day of the year, people can donate their time and do something good for the community. The fact that the food stays right here, I think is a bonus,” Hall said.

The TR Food Site is located on 18 Railroad Drive and is open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

