TR participates in ‘master class for choirs’

KALAMAZOO — Three Rivers High School’s choir was among those who participated in the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Society’s 19th annual High School Choral Festival on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1 and 2, in Kalamazoo College’s Light Fine Arts Building. Clinician Dr. Sandra Snow, Professor of Choral Conducting and Music Education, Michigan State University, coached 10 school choirs from across southwest and mid-Michigan.

The Choral Festival began with a welcome, followed by 20-minute segments for each choir to perform two pieces for Dr. Snow, the other choirs, their conductors, and area music lovers. The festival was non-adjudicated and provided singers with an opportunity for education and growth in a non-competitive setting.

Choirs participating on Wednesday, Feb. 1, were from Otsego, Loy Norrix, Mattawan, West Ottawa, and Rockford high schools. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Plainwell, Kalamazoo Central, Vicksburg, Portage Central, and Three Rivers high school choirs performed.

