TR native touring with Grammy-award winning ensemble Chanticleer

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers native Logan Shields, who graduated from Three Rivers High School in 2007 and later studied vocal performance at Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University, has spent the better part of the last year touring with Grammy-award winning ensemble Chanticleer.

Deemed “the world’s reigning male chorus” by the New Yorker, Chanticleer is celebrating its 39th season in 2016-2017, Shields’ first as a countertenor.

Shields said performing with the San Francisco-based ensemble is like being in the “rock group of choir singing.” Chanticleer did a joint performance at a concert hall in Minneapolis in October and sang to a sold-out group of 2,300 people, according to Shields, which he said is a “long step” from the crowds he encountered during his high school and collegiate days.

“It’s definitely a long step from just doing some stuff at the county fair,” Shields said. “It’s pretty hysteric because you forget, the thing you were most passionate about, the thing you were crazy about, especially as a high school student studying with Joel Moore, singing with the choir there and going to Western (Michigan) and being a part of that tradition, you know, you’re crazy about it. Then you sing for the people that are where you were and you go, ‘Wow, these people are really crazy for choral music.’

“And it’s kind of reaffirming because everyone is always talking about how classical music is kind of dying and is like this relic that we’re hanging onto but to see young people especially, that are excited and passionate about it, it’s like ‘Oh, yes. That was me 10 years ago in that seat’ and to see their responses is awesome. It’s the closest thing I think I could have gotten to being a rock star.”

