TR marching band celebrates ‘Summer!’

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers High School Marching Band’s camp will be coming to a close after a week of good weather and hard work.

Bryan VanToll, band director, said band camp began on Aug. 7 and will end today, Friday, Aug. 11.

“Band camp runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day,” he said. “We rehearse 10 hours every day and we cover marching fundamentals (basics), hold music rehearsals, and we put the music and the drill formations together.”

According to VanToll, the band is one of the largest Three Rivers has ever had, for it currently has 108 members.

Helping to lead the large group of musicians are this year’s drum majors: Joe Embil and Skyler Graham. Embil, senior and former mellophone player, is in his second and last year of being a drum major for the TRHS marching band and Graham, junior and former flautist, is taking on her first year as a drum major.

This year’s camp staff included Dan Roberts, assistant director, Alexis Bradshaw and McKenzie Outman, color guard instructors, Liz Vandenberg, choreographer, and sectional instructors: Brian Shetterly, Jerry Pustelnik, Mai Lan Vo, Sean Keck, Emily Roberts, T.J. Bond, and Shelby Glessner.

Alongside mastering the basics of marching band, VanToll said the students also began learning this year’s show, ‘Summer!’ with show design and drill by Stephen Cross.

“It is a five-movement show. It starts with ‘School’s Out’ by Alice Cooper and ‘Summertime’ from Porgy and Bess,” VanToll said. “[Next is] the theme from the ‘Summer of ‘42’ and then ‘In Summer,’ the song Olaf sings from Disney’s ‘Frozen.’ We close with ‘Soak up the Sun’ by Sheryl Crow.”

VanToll said this season’s show was chosen because it “has a little something for everyone.”

