TR man with 106-year-old kidney participates in SMK Walk

PORTAGE — Three Rivers resident Ken Handy participated in the Southwest Michigan Kidney Walk in Portage on Sunday, June 4 with what is now a 106-year-old kidney.

Ken Handy was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis two weeks after his birth. At the age of 27, he said he began experiencing health problems related to the illness, which causes an inflammation of the kidney. On April 17, 1973, he received a kidney transplant from his father.

“It is amazing, it really is. I think about that all the time and it has been around 44 years now (since my father’s death) but it was quite a gift, probably the greatest gift a person can give to somebody. I think that was one of my dad’s proudest moments, doing that for me,” he said.

Before the transplant, Ken Handy said he experienced “sky high” blood pressure and exhaustion.

“I didn't have a lot of wind when walking. It is a little tough,” he said. “I couldn’t run or things like that, I just did not have much energy.”

Ken Handy’s wife Linda Handy said she had a lot of trouble not knowing the future. During the time of the transplant and doctors visits, the couple had three children under the age of five.

“Well, I remember that we had three little kids, under five years old. It was frightening to not know. Are we going to see these kids grow up? Would Ken see them grow up? Will he have treatment and be back to normal?” Linda Handy said. “So I do remember the anxiety of finding out about this disease and what the consequences would be. If he would be done, he was only 28. So our whole life was ahead of us, but was it?”

