TR linksters third in Sturgis girls golf Jamboree

STURGIS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team finished third in Monday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Sturgis at Island Hills Golf Club.

Sturgis shot a 205 to earn first place. Allegan (211), Three Rivers (228), Otsego (237), South Haven (246), Dowagiac (250), Plainwell (269) and Vicksburg (282).

Sturgis’ Katie Horn was medalist on the day with a 43, but right on her heels was Erin Taylor, a senior, from Three Rivers with a 44.

Taylor was down three strokes from Horn after five holes but eventually was one up on the Sturgis golfer 37-38 going into the last hole.

Taylor had some trouble on the last green and finished in the runners-up spot.

The field of golfers had to endure a bit of rain through the first four holes.

Heidi Hines of Three Rivers finished fifth with a round of 51 and teammate Sara Haydon finished 10th with a 53.