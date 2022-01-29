TR Library receives $1,000 grant for new Library of Things kits

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library will have a new item to add to their Library of Things in the near future.

During their regular meeting Monday, the TRPL Board of Trustees approved a budget adjustment to reflect a $1,000 grant the library received from Walmart to purchase a new set of kits for the Library of Things.

TRPL Director Bobbi Schoon said in an interview following the meeting the grant money will be used to purchase three Healing Library kits for the Library of Things. The kits consist of a number of materials, such as books, discussion guides and activities, all centered around helping kids cope with a trauma, such as the death of a pet, a divorce, or the death of a loved one.

“It helps supports families in their difficult moments to help parents talk to their kids and do activities through those moments,” Schoon said. “We bought these from a place called the Healing Library, which has professional psychologists that put them together.”

In addition to the resources in the kits, Schoon said there will also be information about local resources added in the kits, so that if additional help or assistance is needed, families can know of places in the county to go.

Schoon said she applied for the grant back in late fall, and was awarded the money just recently. The kits are expected to be in the Library of Things in the near future.

“The grant money came in, and we got those ordered, so we’ll be getting those out in the next couple of weeks,” Schoon said. “Our hope is it makes something that’s really hard a lot easier. It’s hard even as adults to discuss a death or to wrap your head or your feelings around that, so hopefully it will give parents a starting point on how to share those things with their kids.”

In other business…

Schoon announced during her director’s report she won one of 30 scholarships to attend the 2022 Public Libraries Association annual conference in Portland, Ore. from March 23-25. The scholarships were sponsored by the PLA, and Schoon said it was a “great honor” to be able to attend, saying she hopes to bring back “inspiration from around the country” to help improve the library.

The board approved an increase in the hourly billing rate for their law firm, Foster & Swift, to $225 an hour.

