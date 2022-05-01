TR Library now offering 'Library of Things'

THREE RIVERS — Libraries are known primarily for books, programs, and access to computers for those who don’t have it.

However, the Three Rivers Public Library is adding something seemingly simple, but completely new to its repertoire of things patrons can check out - things.

This year will be the first full year for the library’s brand-new Library of Things, implemented toward the end of last year. The Library of Things allows library patrons to check out things not typically able to be checked out at a traditional library that they might need or want to try out.

“The Library of Things is basically anything that isn’t a book or story of some sort that people can check out. So, it’s items that you can use for entertainment, education, and sometimes it’s like tools, so things you need but don’t need often,” Three Rivers Public Library Director Bobbi Schoon said.

The concept of a Library of Things is a recent one among libraries around the country, mostly in bigger libraries, to help offer their patrons useful items to borrow if they don’t have one readily available.

Schoon said she saw the concept talked about it at a number of seminars she has attended, and thought it would be a good idea to bring to Three Rivers for a number of reasons.

“A lot of what we do is talk to people about what they need, and we would hear patterns over and over again about certain things, in particular electronics and technology. There’s certain things people wanted to try, but the cost for them was a little higher than something that you would just go do,” Schoon said. “What we constantly try to do is make sure there’s access to knowledge regardless of what income level you may or may not have. So, you can, for example, check out a drone, figure it out and learn it rather than have that inability to access it. It gives you the same privileges that somebody would have somewhere else.”

Some of the more than a dozen “things” currently available to check out from the Library of Things include a video projector, stud finder, robotics starter kit, gardening tools, meditation kits, and a drone kit. There are also educational items available, such as starter kits for the Raspberry Pi and Arduino open source electronic platforms. The biggest-ticket items, however, are laptop and WiFi kits for people to access the internet from home.

The library, along with Glen Oaks Community College, won a $150,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services back in September to purchase 30 hotspot/laptop kits each for patrons to check out and use. Each library received $75,000 to purchase the equipment. Schoon said having the kits available as part of the Library of Things is important, and can help “bridge the technology gap in this community.”

“Since COVID, we’ve come to rely so readily on laptops and internet access, and for people who may happen to live in a place where the internet’s not quite there yet and it doesn’t reach them, or for whatever reason it’s not a place to put their money, it gives them a chance where they can still say, I need a job, I can borrow this from the library and I can spend hours at home applying for jobs,” Schoon said.

Items in the Library of Things can be checked out for seven days, and almost all of them, save for the laptop/WiFi kits, can be renewed for another week after that. Patrons will also have to sign a contract signifying they agree to bring the items back and follow the guidelines in the library’s policy regarding the Library of Things.

Schoon said the library is spending $5,000 for the fiscal year on the Library of Things, and are planning on adding more items in the coming months, such as a sewing machine kit, a travel CD player, a DVD player, an electronic drum set, a microscope kit, a telescope kit, a car code scanner, and outdoor games, such as a pickleball set. Some of the items will be available as early as this month, while some of the outdoor items, such as the pickleball set, will be available beginning in spring or summer.

Schoon said in the future, she hopes to add more things to the Library of Things, and help fill needs in the community for different items.

“We tend to just change as the community changes, and we do a lot of conversations with patrons and people when we go out and do outreaches about what’s lacking in their lives, and my hope is we continue to fill some of those gaps,” Schoon said. “Whatever those things look like in the future, my hope is that we continue to be able to foster an environment in our community of learning and having fun together.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.