TR Library hosts lecture on Abraham Lincoln’s trip to Kalamazoo

THREE RIVERS — Dr. Tom George gave a lecture Saturday at Three Rivers Public Library about Abraham Lincoln’s lone visit to Michigan, and the city of Kalamazoo on Aug. 27, 1856.

George, a physician and former member of the Michigan Senate, said he’s spent more than 30 years researching Lincoln’s visit to Kalamazoo. Lincoln gave a speech during a Republican rally at Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park in support of John C. Frémont, the first candidate of the anti-slavery Republican Party to run for president.

George said he has a theory about Lincoln’s motivation for making the trip, beyond supporting Frémont’s candidacy. Lincoln traveled extensively within Illinois but rarely traveled out of state from 1855 to 1857. He made one trip annually out of state over that time period, traveling to Cincinnati in 1855, Kalamazoo in 1856 and Niagara Falls in 1857.

So why did Lincoln choose Kalamazoo? George said he believes Lincoln was planning ahead for his 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.