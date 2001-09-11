TR honors young veteran from ‘The Old Guard’

This is part one of a two-part story on veteran John Thomas, with part two to appear in the Friday, Nov. 10 edition of the Commercial-News.

It is at once a somber and stirring scene: Soldiers in full dress uniforms mounted on majestic Percheron horses, equally dignified in their appearance.

Together, in perfect order, they pull a flag-draped casket on a black artillery caisson through the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery.

The only sound in the otherwise serene and peaceful setting is the rhythmic clip-clop of the horses moving in unison—until that moment when they come to a full stop.

The Caisson platoon of the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, has arrived at its appointed destination—the final resting place for one so honored by a grateful nation.

The soldiers, sitting ramrod straight on their mounts, know their duty is sacred. Out of respect and by decree they show no sign of emotion.

The horses, having gone through much of the same rigorous training, seem to understand the solemn nature of their task as well—heads high with bodies taught and controlled.

John Thomas, who resides in Marcellus and works in Three Rivers, is intimately familiar with this scene. He knows the meticulous preparation involved to make each military funeral conducted by the Caisson platoon a reverent ceremony of the highest order and, for those who have died in the line of duty, one that honors “the last full measure of devotion” as Abraham Lincoln so eloquently stated in his Gettysburg Address.

“Everything must be perfect every time,” says Thomas, who served three years with the Caisson platoon of the 3rd Infantry, which traces its roots to March 17, 1776, when George Washington called Alpha Company “The Old Guard.” It is the oldest active duty regiment in the United States Army—and steeped in tradition.

Thomas enlisted in the Army in 2005, motivated to serve after the events of September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked America. Since childhood, he wanted to become an Airborne Ranger.

During basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, Thomas attended a briefing about the distinguished history and duties of the 3rd Infantry, which is primarily responsible for overseeing diplomatic arrivals and departures, maintaining the perpetual guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns, and conducting memorial affairs and special events that represent the U.S. Army.



