TR honors veterans who gave all

In recognition of Memorial Day, the Commercial-News presents Part I of a two-part series on four local veterans killed in action—three in World War II and one in the Vietnam War.

Pearl Harbor, the Bulge and Iwo Jima: Epic battles in an epic war.

Local residents Benjamin F. Shively, and brothers Howard I. Shutes and Frederick W. Shutes, fought and died in these monumental, bloody and now legendary battles of World War II.

They were defining moments in the nation’s history where these young men from Three Rivers and thousands of other Americans—at once ordinary and extraordinary—showed their resolve, tenacity and determination to defend freedom at all costs.

And like thousands of other Americans killed in that horrendous conflict, Shively and the Shutes brothers never truly came home—their families would not find solace in a returned body to bid farewell.

America attacked

By the end of 1941, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany had subjugated virtually all of Europe and was close to conquering Russia. Great Britain was holding on by a thread against a merciless German air assault while the United States provided a tenuous lifeline of supplies and volunteers to that embattled nation. In the Pacific, Japan’s brutal empire had formed a stranglehold on much of Asia threatening U.S interests in the Philippines. At home, Americans were deeply divided on whether to formally enter the war on the side of England or remain neutral in the European conflict.

Japan, believing war with America was inevitable, launched a surprise air attack on December 7 hoping to inflict a mortal blow by destroying the country’s main fleet of warships stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

On that fateful day, Fireman 1st Class Shively was serving aboard the U.S.S. Arizona when Japanese torpedo planes attacked his ship. A bomb penetrated the armor deck and hit the forward magazine causing a cataclysmic explosion. The 31,400-ton battleship sank and twenty-one-year-old Shively perished along with 1,176 officers and crewmen. He is entombed in the Arizona, now a memorial to the fallen.

Long-time Three Rivers resident and Korean War veteran Larry Fitch grew up with the Shively and Shutes families as neighbors. All managed farms while the children attended a country school located near the current airport.

Fitch—who went on to become a decorated U.S. Marine pilot shooting down seven enemy planes during the Korean conflict—provides a glimpse of life during hard economic times shortly before World War II broke out: “Everybody had milking cows and horses to do the work, We raised a lot of hogs and chickens. At one time, we had 167 acres. It was a good thing we had it because we probably would have starved to death. But we had plenty of food. People from town would come out to our farm at Fisher Lake to buy food. You could buy a loaf of bread for three cents. If you had a dollar you were rich. We raised a lot of oats, wheat, spelt, sorghum, grains like that.”