TR Health plans for annual ‘Lights of Love’

THREE RIVERS — Members of the Three Rivers Health “Lights of Love” committee gathered in the St. Joe room of Three Rivers Health on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to discuss the 27th annual community-wide fundraising project, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9.

Since the event started 26 years ago, the tree lighting ceremony has raised more than $385,000 towards the purchase of hospital equipment. Over the last few years, the hospital has obtained a new Lifepak defibrillator/monitor for Intensive Care Unite Acute Care, two Patient Repositioners for ICU Acute Care, and an AccuVein Vein Finder for the laboratory.

A minimum of $3 is required per donation and a “symbolic light” on the Lights of Love Christmas Tree will represent each donation. Co-chairperson of the committee Gary Armstrong said anyone can donate and every little bit matters.

“The idea behind the $3 donation is to allow people to do something. They don’t have to have a lot of money to feel like they are doing something to help,” Armstrong said.

This year, the committee set a fundraising goal of $10,000 and Armstrong said the time to donate is now.

“Right now is sort of the kickoff to the campaign. It is to remind people in the neighborhood that this is going on and we are gathering donations now. The main thrust of the fundraiser is now,” Armstrong said.

Checks should be made payable to Three Rivers Health “Lights of Love” committee and mailed with the required form to 701 South Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI, 49093.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or samantha@threeriversnews.com.