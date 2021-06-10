TR Health joins Beacon Health System

THREE RIVERS — After more than a year of negotiations, Three Rivers Health and Beacon Health System have officially joined forces.

In a press release Monday, Three Rivers Health and the Indiana-based nonprofit health system announced the finalization of a partnership agreement for the hospital to become the eighth in Beacon’s system and their first in the state of Michigan.

“After a long process of determining the best route for the future of Three Rivers Health, we could not be more excited to partner with Beacon Health System,” Dave Shannon, president and CEO of Three Rivers Health, said in the release. “Our organization’s values, beliefs and cultures are very much aligned. Having the support of a larger health system also allows us to operate more efficiently and will better equip us to serve our patient’s needs. We look forward to the possibilities of enhancing Three Rivers Health and the additional services that we will be able to offer our communities as the product of this partnership.”

The move, a couple of years in the making, is expected to eventually bring a number of services and improvements to Three Rivers Health in the near future, including a $20 million investment commitment from Beacon Health to improve facilities and to “facilitate growth,” according to the release. The partnership is also expected to expand patient access to 1,100 Beacon Health System physicians, providers and specialists who offer expertise in trauma, orthopedics, heart, vascular and cancer care.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Three Rivers Health, an organization that shares our vision, values and unwavering commitment to providing high quality, compassionate care to members of our communities,” Kreg Gruber, CEO of Beacon Health System, said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to expand services in Michigan and offer patients more convenient access to care, closer to where they live. Working together, our collective teams will continue growing and strengthening healthcare services in the region for many years to come.”

In an interview Monday, Shannon said Three Rivers Health made the decision to partner with Beacon to help them stay afloat in the current healthcare environment.

“In today's environment, it's really hard for small community hospitals to survive on their own and to be able to provide services that the community needs,” Shannon said. “It just makes us a little bit more viable and compete in today's environment by having a larger health system to help support us.”

During a March meeting of the re-formed Three Rivers Health Authority board, Shannon said the hospital lost nearly $2 million in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon said the TRH Board had been looking at the future of the hospital since 2014, narrowing down a potential partnership with Beacon back in 2019, with the intention of closing on an agreement in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline got pushed back. Per discussions at Three Rivers Health Authority meetings earlier this year, Three Rivers Health chose to partner with Beacon Health over Ascension after they were “blown away” by Beacon’s presentation.

Some of the improvements Beacon is expected to make, Shannon said, are cosmetic, while some are more tangible. Beacon is expected to look at areas where Shannon said the hospital has had a “hard time updating,” such as the building infrastructure, walls and flooring, as well as potentially adding services to the hospital’s repertoire, which would bring additional physicians and medical providers to the area. Shannon noted examples at the March Health Authority meeting, saying Beacon wants to help grow the hospital’s oncology department, cardiology department, OB services and rehab units.

Shannon also touted Beacon’s access to the Mayo Clinic.

“It allows access and our physicians access to Mayo Clinic physicians for situations where there's something that shows up here that one of our physicians might have a question regarding. So, they'll have specialists from the Mayo Clinic that'd be willing to review health records and get back to us so we can provide a more extensive and better services to our communities,” Shannon said.

Shannon said implementing the changes coming as a result of the partnership will be a “marathon, not a sprint,” and doesn’t expect Beacon-related changes to happen immediately. However, one thing that Shannon said won’t change is who is employed by Three Rivers Health.

“From the beginning, Beacon Health said they would not be eliminating employees. That's what they said, and we'll move forward in that realm,” Shannon said.

According to a summary of a proposed agreement between the two parties discussed at a June Health Authority board meeting, Beacon would continue to operate Three Rivers Health as an acute care hospital with all provider agreements remaining in effect, subject to existing terms. In addition, the agreement states TRH would retain all employees who are not suspended or subject to disciplinary review or action, with Beacon using “its best efforts” to retain employment of all TRH non-physician employees who desire to continue their employment.

Overall, Shannon said he’s excited to working with Beacon Health moving forward.

“We’re looking forward to working with Beacon Health. We believe the cultures will be an exact match, and that's what makes this exciting for us,” Shannon said.

