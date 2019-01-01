TR Health CEO named ‘rural hospital CEO to know in 2019’

THREE RIVERS – Three Rivers Health is pleased to announce that Dave Shannon was recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as one of 60 rural hospital CEOs to know in 2019.

Becker’s Hospital Review is a monthly publication that offers business and legal news and analysis related to hospitals and health systems. The CEOs featured on this list have overcome challenges associated with operating healthcare organizations in a rural community to build a sustainable and thriving hospital.

Shannon, who has served as CEO since January 2018, has more than 26 years of executive leadership experience at hospitals in Maine and Pennsylvania. His experience includes engaging employees, physicians and community members around strategic initiatives including service line expansions, clinical affiliations and partnerships, and quality and patient safety efforts.

Under Shannon’s leadership, the hospital has on-boarded numerous new physicians and invested in innovative technology designed to enhance patient safety. In addition to continued focus on quality efforts, Shannon has prioritized expanding access to needed healthcare services with an emphasis on patient experience and convenience. He will also continue his focus on building relationships with local employers, community organizations and regional partner health systems.

“Dave has embraced Three Rivers Health since his first day as CEO,” stressed Laurie Hines, Chairperson of the Three Rivers Health Governing Board. “Dave is proactive and is always looking for ways to make Three Rivers Health a better organization. We are very fortunate at Three Rivers Health to have Dave as our CEO and leader.”

Becker’s Healthcare accepted nominations and considered leaders making a positive impact on their organizations. The CEOs featured lead hospitals consistently recognized by the National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association and HIMSS as top institutions. Others sit on local chamber of commerce boards and serve state hospital associations.

The full list can be read here: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/50-rural-hospital-and-health-syste....