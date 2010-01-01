TR Health Auxiliary honors leaders

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP – Four past presidents of the Three Rivers Health Auxiliary were surprised at the group’s fall meeting by being feted for their unselfish service, as was the club’s current president Glenda Fultz.

Called to the Pineview Golf Club dais mid-meeting, Gisela Androsky, Nancy Buckhold, Liz Childress and Carol Weiandt were presented with floral crowns and a seat of honor as details of their service were described to those assembled.

Decades of work of behalf of the hospital have been provided by the honored women, all committed to making the hospital an inviting place to visit as well as a place to purchase gifts and snack bar foods. Those funds received, in addition to a variety of other sales events such as the annual Bazaar, summer rummage sale, uniform sales and bake sales allow the auxiliary to purchase medical equipment and provide scholarships. A premier event, the Lights of Love campaign, adds to the funding that the group is able to dedicate towards hospital medical equipment acquisitions.

The organization required to produce the myriad hospital auxiliary activities begins with direction from its presidents, and the fall meeting attendees were able to show their appreciation to its past and current leadership with the special celebration of service.

Showing Three Rivers Health’s appreciation for services provided by the auxiliary presidents, hospital CEO___ David Shannon spoke of the excellent work the auxiliary does, and of thanked the group, and particularly the honored women, for their selfless contributions. Shannon then presented each with an engraved mantle clock on behalf of TRH.

Rick Cordes is a former Commercial-News staff writer who still enjoys contributing to the paper.