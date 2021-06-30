TR Health Authority OK's hospital partnership, agreement

THREE RIVERS — Another major hurdle has been cleared in the potential Three Rivers Health/Beacon Health System partnership.

On Monday, the Three Rivers Health Authority Board voted to support the member substitution agreement between the hospital and the Indiana-based health system by an 11-1 vote.

The move is another step towards the consummation of the partnership, with the agreement now needing to be approved by the Three Rivers Health Board of Directors and the Beacon Health Board of Directors and go through a final documentation review by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office before it becomes official.

“Three Rivers Health Authority enthusiastically welcomes Beacon Health System’s planned investment in our community’s healthcare system,” a statement from the Health Authority Board noted. “We thank the Board of Directors of Three Rivers Health for their thorough and diligent process in finding a partner dedicated to ensuring that healthcare services remain local, and available to all of the communities which it serves.”

Monday’s meeting, held at the Three Rivers Lions Club, began with updates on the proposed agreement with Three Rivers Health CEO Dave Shannon and Beacon Health System CEO Kreg Gruber, which also gave them a chance to answer some lingering questions board members had about the arrangement.

Lockport Township representative Rick Daniels asked about the issue of hospital assets and who owns the hospital currently. Three Rivers Health Attorney Daniel McGlinn said currently the Three Rivers Health System, Inc. non-profit owns the hospital assets, and would own the hospital assets after the partnership goes through. McGlinn also noted the non-profit is under the enforcement of the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

Daniels also asked about the investments that would be made by Beacon versus how much investment Three Rivers Health (TRH) has put in in the last five years. Beacon, under the proposed agreement, is expected to put a minimum of $20 million in capital investment into TRH’s facilities in the first five years of the agreement. Shannon said in the last five-and-a-half years, TRH has only invested just under $6 million into its facilities.

Gruber told board members the $20 million number didn’t “come out of thin air.”

“We went through a process with Dave and his group to really understand what the needs of the organization were so we can be successful long-term,” Gruber said. “We want to put those dollars in so we have the capacity to grow, we have the technology, we have all the things we need. We see that as a key ingredient. There’s a plan behind that that’s actually part of the whole agreement.”

Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry, who was the lone dissenter in the vote, asked how Beacon would have leadership engagement with the city commission and township boards if the agreement and partnership was approved. Gruber said they would support those entities.

“We do that as part of our organization now in our communities, but pointing out how important it is, we have it in writing,” Gruber said.

Lowry also asked about how Beacon would deal with the Three Rivers ambulance service, to which Gruber replied they don’t want to “hurt or harm the current service” in the area, and want to “augment or supplement” what’s already in place.

“We’re not coming in to take that over,” Gruber said. “We do have a transport service, but I want to make sure the only thing we’re doing is augmenting or supplementing what’s already in place."

Three Rivers City Manager Joe Bippus asked whether or not there would be a “soft landing” in the agreement if things went wrong. Gruber said there is a provision in the agreement that would outline what would happen in that situation, with McGlinn adding Beacon has to provide an annual agreement compliance report, and that the TRH Board of Directors have to stay the same or be replaced by nominees of the current Board of Directors in the first five years of the agreement.

“We felt it was important that there was a global enforcement of the terms of the agreement. That’s how we made sure that would occur,” McGlinn said.

In addition, according to a summary of the proposed agreement, the TRH Board of Directors has a right of first refusal in the proposed agreement, meaning if Beacon wants to sell or transfer assets, stock, membership interest, operations or control of the hospital to another third party unrelated to Beacon, the TRH board would have the opportunity to seek a different partner to conduct the transaction that Beacon would do.

Board members were then given details of a summary of the proposed agreement, which McGlinn said were negotiated over the past six months between the two parties. Some of the key provisions in the agreement are:

Beacon would continue to operate Three Rivers Health as an acute care hospital,

All provider agreements would remain in effect, subject to existing terms,

Continued use of the Three Rivers Health name,

TRH would retain all employees who are not suspended or subject to disciplinary review or action, with Beacon using “its best efforts” to retain employment of all TRH non-physician employees who desire to continue their employment,

Align TRH employee benefits with Beacon employee benefits, and

Beacon would work collaboratively with TRH leadership to develop a plan to “ensure TRH provides high-quality, accessible, safe, coordinated, cost-efficient and innovative healthcare services.”

During final discussion prior to a vote to support the agreement, Lowry said while he agrees Beacon is the best choice for the hospital, he would vote no because of an issue he alleged with regards to “secrecy” by TRH during the process. Lowry said he asked Shannon to “show [him] something” that would explain why the hospital needed to do the partnership, and on Friday, after what Lowry estimated to be two months after his initial request, he said he received nine pages of summaries “of some aspect of the last 10 years of operation” for the hospital. However, Lowry claimed Shannon told him he couldn’t make copies or talk about what was in the documents Lowry was provided.

“That fact alone to me tarnishes the whole process,” Lowry said. “The fact there’s so much secrecy about the board’s decision – not the choice to go with Beacon, but the decision to sell the hospital and then use this membership substitution agreement, it’s not good.”

Lowry added he “resents” the legal strategy behind the member substitution agreement, however admitting it is unlikely to be litigated at this time because the Michigan Attorney General’s Office declined to offer an opinion on it.

“Right now, the legal strategy is to make this as smooth a façade as possible, and hope the AG just blows it off, and there’d be precedence set by the inaction,” Lowry said. “If you’re going to do something, be transparent and open.”

Shannon asked if he should respond to Lowry’s comments, but ultimately did not do so.

Park Township representative and Authority Board Chair Ed English responded to Lowry, saying TRH has been “more than open with us” in the process, saying he doesn’t think they’re “trying to hide anything,” and that “it’s in everyone’s best interest to do this.”

Daniels agreed with Lowry on his thought on the member substitution agreement strategy, saying it “feels like a loophole,” even outright saying in his opinion the partnership is “a damn sale,” but believed the authority board “took time to see what best served the hospital.”

“This is not easy, but to your point that this is backwards, I agree. It is. But I do believe the loophole is there for us to do this, and that everybody walks away a winner,” Daniels said. “I got to be honest with you, the last thing I want to be as part of my legacy is a vote that I turned down that this hospital’s going to be there for the long haul, and that’s what I want, and that’s what we all want.”

Constantine Township representative Erin Arnett said the move is “the best thing for the hospital,” adding that the hospital would be better and will stay around. Fabius Township representative Judy Holman said the TRH Board is trying to “do the best they can.”

Following the vote, Shannon thanked the authority board for its support.

“This is not an easy decision, it was a difficult decision,” Shannon said. “I want to thank you for all the effort that you’ve given the hospital over the years to make sure this place still exists, and it has a great place to work for all the 600-plus people who work at the hospital.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.