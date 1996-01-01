TR grad works for peace and justice

THREE RIVERS — From being a young Wildcat following her curiosity to giving a statement at the United Nations on behalf of faith-based communities calling for a ban on nuclear weapons, Dr. Emily Welty has traveled across the globe working for peace and justice.

“I was always interested in the intersection between religion and politics — how do we think responsibly about public life?” the 1996 Three Rivers graduate said on Friday, Dec. 23 while home for Christmas.

“In high school I was interested in the civil rights movement and how it had been driven by people taking their faith seriously — that it was not enough to be a good Christian on Sunday, but to live by these ideals all the time.”

Feeling intensely curious, she went to the College of Wooster and studied religious studies, but with an increased focus on social justice and peacemaking.

