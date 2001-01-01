TR grad finds success in apparel industry

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School alumnus Travis Hoyt says his education was less about any specific class but more the teachers, who were “developing a person as a well-rounded individual to go out into the world and do big things.”

And he has done so in the apparel industry.

After graduating in 2002, Hoyt studied business at Western Michigan University, then traveled to California and Chicago, ending up in New York.

He appreciates its cultural diversity, being a melting pot of people from all over the world, and its “incredible architecture.”

Currently, Hoyt runs the U.S. operations for Textiss, an apparel company that began in 2001 in Montelimar, France.

“We do $40 million-$50 million a year in apparel, mostly in the European market,” he said.

The company started an office in Las Vegas in 2010, but its business in the United States was struggling.

He had modeled for the company initially, and during a photo shoot he met the CEO. They began a friendship, and “he contacted me for my business expertise, to run U.S. operations.”

Over the past three years, he has taken North American sales from $200,000-$300,000 per year to $3 million per year.

“Prior to my being part of the company it was a true boutique model,” he said. “High price point, low volume.”

