TR Food Site manager Berry named Citizen of the Year

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lions Club had chosen David Berry as their Bruce C. Snook Three Rivers Lions Citizen of the Year for 2019 – 2020. However, like many other events due to the COVID pandemic, David could not be given the celebration he deserved for this recognition. The Lions decided David deserved to have that postponed celebration in 2021 and to not select another recipient for 2021 in order to give David the recognition he so deserves.

David was born on North Main Street in Three Rivers and was an only child. David attended Three Rivers schools and Huss schools and then continued his education at Western Michigan University where he received his master’s degree in Elementary Education. David taught many years at Nottawa, Colon, Huss, and Park Schools. He taught for 15 years at Park schools to third graders. The staff at Park was like one big happy family and helped each other out whenever possible. David served as President of the Teacher’s Association of America, and in 1972 was named Outstanding Teacher of America. In the summer David painted houses to keep busy.

Growing up, David worked at his grandfather’s food store during the depression alongside his parents and at the A&P store during his high school years.

David first met the girl of his dreams, Shirley Walker, while teaching at Park Schools. They were only friends there and never dated until a student teacher invited David to a church dinner. It was at that dinner that David and Shirley began what grew into a marriage and longtime friendship. David and Shirley eventually married and had no children. Shirley had two brothers and they always treated David like a part of the family even after Shirley’s passing. He still gets together whenever possible with the one remaining brother.

Shirley took ceramics on Monday nights so David would go to his parents’ house to help with yard work or anything they needed. Shirley and Daisy Wagner were friends and Daisy introduced Shirley to the Food Pantry in town and had Shirley packing food shortly thereafter. David heard about this great program and soon he was packing food with Shirley and Daisy.

David became involved in the Soup Pot program after realizing that students could not focus if they were hungry. There are about 10 area churches that rotate cooking soup suppers for area residents. They get help from residents at Twin County Probation Center unloading the trucks of food and nurses from a facility on Wilbur Road to help serve at the Soup Pot meals. They normally serve 80 – 100 people twice a week. In addition to the weekly meals, they provide Thanksgiving dinner for approximately 200 and a Christmas dinner as well, although not as many attends that dinner. They get their food from the Battle Creek Food Bank and Centreville Food Site. This led to a Food Site in Three Rivers.

In 2018, the Three Rivers Food Site was chosen as the outstanding Food Site of the Year. They were the only location in the area. The Three Rivers Food Site is located in a large room in the basement of Lowry’s Book Store on Main Street. Home Depot has donated supplies and helped to remodel the interior of the location. They have built an interior curtain to help keep the heat in. Tom Lowry, owner of Lowry’s Book Store furnishes the building and utilities. 96 percent of the funds the Food Site receives goes towards purchasing food from the Battle Creek Food Bank and 4 percent is used for overhead expenses, David said. Home Depot also donated carts to help with the food distribution.

David and Shirley started the “David & Shirley Berry Hunger and Investment Fund” and have invested in the Three Rivers Area Foundation. Those funds are currently paying out about 90 percent to the Food Pantry and 10 percent to the Soup Pot.

Another one of David’s passions is music. David learned to play piano and organ at the age of 13 and played for a Men’s Club. David has played for Colon and Three Rivers Christmas programs as well as in the “Tell It Like It Is” cantata. David has played for weddings and funerals and still enjoys playing. In his free time, David enjoys gardening and has learned to crochet, making wooden crafts such as bird feeders and houses and Christmas ornaments for church bazaars. David also enjoys cooking and baking pies and zucchini bread.

A banquet honoring David will be held Monday, Aug. 30 at Pine View Golf Club in Three Rivers. Details are still being finalized and tickets will be available soon, so please keep watching for another announcement in the Three Rivers Commercial as well as the Three Rivers Lions Club Facebook page.

Congratulations David on a well-deserved award and thank you for all that you do for the community.