TR Food Site and Meijer partner to provide hunger relief in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Food Site Inc. is proud to announce a partnership with Meijer this spring to provide much-needed hunger relief to local families through the Grand Rapids-based retailer’s customer-driven food pantry donation program, Simply Give.

“The Three Rivers Food Site served almost 400 families per month, and we are very thankful for the support we receive from Meijer and the community that makes this possible,” said David Berry, manager with food pantry.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 230 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community.

The Three Rivers Food Site will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Three Rivers Meijer store now through June 18. This year’s spring campaign will, once again, coincide with the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Proceeds from the tournament — and its corresponding festivities — will benefit the Simply Give program. The first three tournaments generated more than $2.1 million.

For the sixth consecutive year, Meijer will contribute at least $1 million to the 2017 Simply Give program.

The Simply Give program runs three times a year: Spring, Fall and Holiday. Since the program began in November 2008, more than $28 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest to distribute to our hungry neighbors.

“Today’s food pantries continue to struggle with keeping up with the flood of requests they receive daily,” Meijer spokeswoman Christina Fecher said. “The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with Meijer and support the food banks and pantries that provide food to our hungry neighbors in the communities we serve. We certainly couldn’t do it without the support and commitment of our generous customers and team members, who stand beside us in this effort.”

