TR family meets ‘new brother’ for first time

THREE RIVERS —At the age of 56, David Erdos of Three Rivers, along with his two brothers, were introduced to their “new brother” Homer Lawson, whom they had not met or knew of his existence until about a month ago.

Fifty-three-year-old Homer was born and raised in Tennessee. He never knew his biological father Ernie Erdos Sr., until he researched DNA strands through Ancestry.com. Once he discovered a 99.9 percent match, he reached out.

“(Homer) tried the DNA test with my father and then called me. Of course he didn’t want to alarm us or cause us to worry but he just wanted some info,” David said.

“And of course we followed my father’s timeline. My parents were apart and my father moved out to Chicago in ‘63 and apparently had a kid there.”

David said originally it struck him as strange, but he became delighted after it sank in that he had gained another little brother.

“It was strange at first but I was excited to have another little brother,” David said.

