TR faces Dowagiac on Winter Homecoming, Senior Night

THREE RIVERS — With Winter Homecoming sure to draw a big crowd, the Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have extra motivation tonight against Wolverine Conference South Division foe Dowagiac.

The action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the girls’ varsity game followed by the boys’ game at 7.

Here is a brief look at each game.

Boys’ game

Three Rivers will be out to snap a six-game losing streak and in the process avenge its 74-57 loss earlier this season to Dowagiac.

Dowagiac currently sits a half-game up on Sturgis for first place and the division lead at 6-1. The Chieftains are 11-4 overall, including a 62-44 win last week over Vicksburg. Sturgis, which visits Three Rivers on Monday, is 5-1 in the division and 11-4 overall.

“This is very emotional game for us with it being Senior and Parents Night along with Winter Homecoming,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Brian Burg.

Three Rivers was its own worst enemy on the court last time it faced Dowagiac. In that game, the Wildcats committed 31 turnovers.



