TR DECA students bring home 87 medals

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers Marketing students once again set a new record at DECA Districts at Kalamazoo Valley Community College on Friday, Jan. 20, bringing home 87 medals, surpassing the last record of 70. Thirty-two individuals qualified for DECA State in Detroit, March 10-12.

“Each and every one of the students should be very proud as they represented Three Rivers High School with the greatest of professionalism and poise,” teacher Scott Muffley said.

“I believe what many of us need to realize, including the students, is that when we go to these competitions we are competing against schools that are twice our size. We continue to be very successful in every category. Our students can compete with anyone if they work hard, and want it bad enough. We have such great kids here, they need to realize what they are capable of achieving, and DECA assists them in accomplishing this.”

Students are graded on a test and a role play. Their score is added together and if it is in the top two of their section they advance to state. The test and role play cover a specific area such as Sports Marketing, Finance, Hospitality, Human Resources, etc.; it is a real life interview situation where students are graded on their communication skills, critical thinking skills, and overall their professionalism.

