TR DDA/Main Street seeks volunteers for Community Cleanup Day '17

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers DDA/Main Street program wishes for members of the greater Three Rivers community to take part in the annual “spring cleaning” of the downtown and surrounding area on Saturday, May 13.

“Three Rivers Community Cleanup Day” is being collaboratively planned and organized by members of the DDA/Main Street program and its volunteer committees, the Three Rivers Fire Department, DPS and others. Past events have brought over 100 volunteers to Main Street, Scidmore Park, the parking areas and drives, City Hall and other locations.

These volunteers can be found participating in projects that include planting flowers, pulling weeds, mulching, trash removal, painting and many others.

“Volunteers typically find this to be a rewarding day for everyone who participates. You’re working alongside your neighbors and other citizens, making new friends, and you can see the results of your work right away. It’s a great way to be a part of our community, make new friends, and show off our pride in our city,” DDA/Main Street Executive Director Dave Vago said.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.