TR community works together during Cleanup Day

THREE RIVERS — Around 70 people participated in the annual Three Rivers Community Cleanup Day event on Saturday, May 13.

Volunteers teamed with community groups, such as Three Rivers Improvement Movement, Triple Creek Crossfit, and the Twin County Probation Office, which provided 27 probationers and three staff members.

Cleanup sites included the Three Rivers Public Library, Sue Silliman House, the White House building on 111 S. Main St., city hall, Joshua Drive and Scidmore Park.

Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director David Vago said this year’s event was a success, not only because of the work completed, but also because of the benefit of bringing the community together.

“For us, having people come out and help to spruce up the downtown shows that we as a city, not just a municipality, but shows we as a entire city, as a community, care about Three Rivers,” Vago said.

“That is important because we are trying to move the bar forward downtown, we want new things to happen and the more that people see, more engagement from both the government and our citizens, the more likely others are going to want to be a part of making Three Rivers a great place. Whether that means opening new businesses or helping out with projects, the more that we can do together as a group, the more we can inspire others to do the same. That is the positive benefit of it.”

The day began with Main Street closed and blocked off, in order for the Three Rivers Fire Department to hose and deep clean the street. Groups were then formed to tidy the riverside, pull weeds, sweep the streets, and plant flowers.

