TR Community Players investigate 'Murder on the Nile'

THREE RIVERS — For those who like murder mysteries that leave you guessing until the very end, as well as the works of Agatha Christie, the next Three Rivers Community Players production opening this weekend could be right up their alley.

Running on Feb. 4-6 and 11-13, “Murder on the Nile,” based on the Agatha Christie novel “Death on the Nile,” will be performed by the Community Players. It follows the story of a multitude of boat passengers on the Nile River, all of who have a reason to kill. When the idyllic surroundings of the voyage are interrupted by a shocking and brutal murder, everyone is a suspect.

Kathie Lyczynski, who also plays the character of Kay Ridgeway, the “richest girl in England,” in the production, directs the show. She said the show is a fun one for those who enjoy murder mysteries with quirky characters.

“It’s a murder mystery, but a lot of the characters are funny and kind of quirky,” Lyczynski said. “There’s a couple of murders that are going to happen on this boat, but they’re all out having a good time. Some people are taking it a lot more seriously than others is what’s going on. There’s a couple of main characters, and there’s a love triangle going on, and some things go awry and amiss. It’s a good time, and there’s a very good twist ending.”

Other roles in the production include Jacob Miller as Canon Pennefather, Ridgeway’s uncle/guardian; Patrick Nugent as Simon Mostyn, Ridgeway’s new husband; Salina Bosworth as Jacqueline de Severac, Mostyn’s ex fiancé; Margy Eickhoff as Helen Ffoliot-Ffoulkes, a woman deemed a “wealthy snob;” Kaylee Hopwood as Christina Grant, Helen’s niece; Jacob Huff as William Smith, a “wise-cracking kid;” Benjamin Rothman as Dr. Bessner, a doctor from a country ruined by Kay’s father; Camille Van Dien as Louise, Kay’s maid; Chad VanderMei as McNaught, the boat’s captain; and Clayton Lyczynski as the steward of the ship.

This is the third show Lyczynski has directed for the Community Players, but the first drama she has done, and the first time she’s had to direct and act at the same time.

“It’s a lot more time commitment, because you’re having to divide your time between learning lines and learning a character and developing that, and then having to put all your time into watching the entire show and developing everybody else’s character along their path and journey,” Lyczynski said. “It’s a lot of responsibility.”

Lyczynski said she enjoys the cast she has for the show, adding they are enjoying putting together the production so far.

“A lot of them are friends and they work really well together. They have a lot of fun and they work well backstage and onstage if there’s missed lines and stuff. They work together and make the scene happen even if they do miss lines and help cover,” Lyczynski said. “I have very experienced actors.”

She said putting together the show has been a little bit difficult, as there have been some absences due to illness, close contacts, and work schedules. She said prior to Thursday’s rehearsals, there had only been “two or three” rehearsals where everybody was on stage.

“It’s been a little difficult in that way, but because we have a great cast, we’ve been able to fill in the gaps, and then when they do come together, it’s awesome,” Lyczynski said. “Everyone is here this week, and it’s a full tech week, full props, full everything. Everyone will be here.”

Overall, Lyczynski said audiences could expect a lot of fun and a lot of excitement.

“You’ll be having fun, and then you’ll go, ‘oh my goodness, what just happened?’ It’s one of those plays,” Lyczynski said. “Somebody did a review of the show, and they said it’s one of those shows where anyone that comes on stage, you can suspect could be the killer. It’s one of those murder mysteries, so you really have no clue who did it until the very end.”

Friday and Saturday productions of “Murder on the Nile” begin at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. at the Three Rivers Community Players Theatre at 15526 Millard Rd. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, and can be purchased either at the door or online at trcommunityplayers.org.

