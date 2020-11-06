TR City Hall to re-open with limited hours

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers City Hall will soon re-open to the public.

City officials announced Wednesday that the City Hall and city offices will be re-opening to the public with reduced business hours starting Wednesday, June 17. Hours of operation will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with staff available by telephone on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Visitors to City Hall will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Normal office hours are expected to resume on Monday, July 6, with hours of operation on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

