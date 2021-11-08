TR City Commissioner: 'Maybe it's time' to look into city water filtration

THREE RIVERS — One Three Rivers’ city commissioner expressed their opinion last week that the time may be right for the city to look into water filtration as a response to increased water complaints by city residents and the recent increases in water rates in the city.

That sentiment was shared by First District Commissioner Pat Dane during discussion of what is normally a routine yearly purchase at Tuesday, Aug. 3’s Three Rivers City Commission meeting, a $34,450 purchase of 130 barrels of proprietary polyphosphates, used as part of the city’s state drinking water permit. The purchase was eventually approved unanimously.

Phosphates and polyphosphates are mainly used for water treatment in many municipalities to attempt to solve water quality problems resulting from contaminants in groundwater supplies, such as iron, manganese and calcium, and to attempt to maintain water quality in the distribution system.

Dane began the conversation, asking if the phosphates are the only thing put in the water, which Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth responded that they put chlorine in the water as well. Chlorine has been in the city’s water ever since 2010, following a 2009 order from the then-Michigan Department of Environmental Quality that the city begin a disinfectant program, such as using chlorine, to treat the city’s water.

Dane then asked if they ever looked into the cost of filtering the water. City Manager Joe Bippus said the city has in the past, around the time the chlorination issue was being discussed.

“There was a study done when we went through the chlorination process and decided to do that. We looked at giant sand filters and chose this route,” Bippus said. “But we can always bring it back.”

Dane then said filtration should be something the city looks at.

“Everybody gets filters for their houses, you’ve got all these water softeners. I mean, we’ve had to have one for years because the water does have a lot of iron in it. Maybe if we could filter it out there, it’d stop a lot of the things going into the houses,” Dane said. “Is it something we should look into, I guess is what I’m saying, and what the cost would be?”

Mayor Tom Lowry, who was not mayor when the chlorination order came down, asked Bippus and Roth if the polyphosphate/chlorine combination was the cheaper option back when it was being discussed. Bippus said he assumed so, but didn’t recall the cost difference. Dane then said it could be the right opportunity to look into it again.

“Maybe it’s time to look at it again, and let people see why we do what we do,” Dane said. “It’s almost giving a choice. Water’s going up, but if we wanted to do this, as opposed [to polyphosphates], it would be even more, or maybe it would be less. Maybe it’s time to look at it.”

Lowry said he’d like to see a study on the cost difference between filtration and the polyphosphates. Roth said the main reason a filtration process hasn’t been chosen before was because of the city’s wellfields.

“We have two wellfields in town, so whatever we build we build two of. We don’t have enough pumping capacity, we can’t get enough water from one wellfield to operate just one,” Roth said. “When we looked at the cost of any sort of filtration system, there were a few different options of more of a mechanical treatment.”

Roth said she didn’t know the exact cost difference between the options from that time period, but estimated filtration was roughly four to five times more expensive than the polyphosphate/chlorine blend. Dane reiterated that filtration could be something to consider and give citizens and the online commentariat a choice in the situation.

“Since everybody’s so concerned about what’s in the water, what isn’t in the water and the looks of it, maybe we need to show an alternative method, but it’s something you’re going to pay for,” Dane said. “I think it gives them a choice. I think right now, looking at the Facebook things that have been on there, these people want that.”

Dane then discussed her experiences with the city water.

“We’ve had the iron in our water. We lived in town on Swartz Street for years, and it was there. Now we’re in The Meadows in the first district, and we have the same problem,” Dane said. “Buying a water softener, it alleviates that problem, but not everybody can do that.”

At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski suggested putting together something to explain what they were currently doing for water treatment, including discussion about the wellfields and the treatment process. Bippus said that’s something the city could be able to do.

“I think that’d be good, especially for city commissioners who see information out there, they’d at least have something to share,” Lyczynski said.

Lowry agreed that having that information out there would help inform citizens on what the processes are.

“If the mechanical kind of filtered water is in the tens of millions, and this is $34,000, we just need to put something together, put it online, do whatever,” Lowry said.

Later on in the meeting, Lowry criticized the communications the city sent out about the recent water rate increases with residents’ water bills, criticizing the letters sent out with the bill and criticizing the technology used to put together the bill, reiterating that 43 percent of people’s increased bills, not $13 as an example he referenced from another water bill, was being used to fund the lead pipe removal mandate.

Lowry vowed that in his time as mayor, the water rates will eventually go back down, especially when the unfunded lead pipe removal mandate from the state gets funded.

“If somebody talks to me about this, I say to their face, look in their eye and say, as long as I’m up here, the rates will go down,” Lowry said. “Once the state funds that unfunded mandate, we’re going to take the rates down because it’s unnecessary money for us to collect. That’s what we need to tell people also. I’m going to do it, and I pray everybody up here and whoever follows us needs to know that too. We raised the rates because of an unfunded mandate. The day it gets funded, we’re lowering the rates.”

