TR Chamber hosts annual fundraiser, silent auction

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 16th annual Icebreaker Silent Auction Fundraiser at the Armstrong Recreation Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24.

President and CEO of the chamber Christy Trammell said in order for the chamber of commerce to remain operational and serve the needs of the local business community, the chamber is required to raise money through fundraising. Last year, the event raised about $12,000 for the chamber. She said the goal of this year’s event is to hopefully gather a significant amount of funds, but also to offer the community a chance to come together for a exciting night of bidding, a live auction, and great food and beverages.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.