TR C.A.R. Club makes donation

Three Rivers Food Site Co-Director David Berry (left) accepts non-perishable food items from Jerry Ray (right), a member of Three Rivers C.A.R. Club (Classic and Antique Restorers Club). Berry said 400 families (about 900 persons) are served monthly at the site, open 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ray’s 1966 Mustang Fastback is also pictured. The Three Rivers C.A.R. Club meets the first Thursday of each month at The Country Table in White Pigeon (Dinner 6 p.m., Meeting 7 p.m.). The club originated in 1962 and is open to all car enthusiasts; membership is not contingent upon owing a classic or antique car. Facebook – Three Rivers Classic and Antique Restorers Club.

