TR BOE considers millage, sinking fund
Adopts 2018-19 preliminary budget, teachers’ 3 percent base-salary raise
By:
Samantha May, Staff Writer
THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education discussed seeking a millage, or sinking fund, to receive extra revenue for the district, following the adoption of the 2018-19 preliminary budget and a bargaining contract, which includes a 3 percent base-salary raise, with the Three Rivers Education Association on Monday, June 18.
Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.