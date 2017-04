Two Three Rivers Band alumni participated in the MCGC (Michigan Color Guard Circuit) Percussion State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University on April 2. Motor City Percussion, including Shelby Glessner (left), took first place in the Open Division. Genesis, including Chase Dechnik (right), took third place in the World Division. Both groups will be competing at the WGI World Finals in Dayton, Ohio April 19-23.

Photo provided