TR Artists Guild to launch holiday art gallery Wednesday

THREE RIVERS — For the last decade, the Three Rivers Artists Guild has had a downtown pop-up gallery during the holiday season for area artisans to display and sell their creations.

This year will be no different, as the Guild will open up its 10th annual Holiday Art Gallery on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 28 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers, located next to Lowry’s Books and More. The gallery will run through Christmas Eve.

This year’s art gallery will feature 20 artists from Three Rivers and the surrounding area. Guild Treasurer Brian Brook said visitors to the gallery will see a variety of different art available.

“We have everything from quilts, photographers, painters, mixed media and fiber to pottery, metal art, watercolors, handmade necklaces, stained glass, keychains, and other cool stuff,” Brook said. “It’s a really good variety.”

Brook said because of the gallery’s location downtown, and the increased traffic to downtown in the last couple of years, he is expecting a good amount of people to stop by this year.

“We like to be downtown because we want to support people coming downtown, and with the new restaurants in town, they’re drawing more traffic in. So we’re hoping to piggyback on that and have more people come in,” Brook said. “We’re hoping for more people coming through this year than ever before, because there’s a lot more traffic with the new businesses open, especially Thursdays and Fridays, it’s really big down here.”

Money from all purchases made at the gallery will go to the individual artist, with a little bit taken out for the Artists Guild for the space. Brook said with Christmas coming up, the gallery is a perfect place to go to get a gift.

“It’s a good place to come buy Christmas gifts, it’s a good place to buy stuff for yourself, and Christmas gifts are a big market for us,” Brook said. “Christmas is 40 days away, so it’s coming quick.”

Brook said some of “the best art around” will be available for purchase, and he said there are plenty of reasons to stop by this year’s gallery.

“One reason for people to come by is to get all this art in one place. Number two, this supports the local artists, and we’re all either from Three Rivers or a surrounding county,” Brook said. “We want to highlight the arts that exist here in Three Rivers, and we have some very talented artists.”

Once the gallery opens on Wednesday, it will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. They will also be open Monday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, from noon to 4 p.m.