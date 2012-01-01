TR alumni caring for others

Three Rivers High School alumni volunteer at the Three Rivers Food Site: (pictured from left) Bill Moore, Food Site Assistant Manager (1974); Josh Williams (2012); Jo Barton and Dale Shultz (1967); David Berry, Food Site Manager (1957); Willard Vedmore (1966); George Hagenbuch (1962); Jim Stokoe (1957). The Food Site is staffed by volunteers, open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. — noon, on Railroad Drive, under Lowry’s Bookstore, helping community members with emergency food needs.