TR’s Carissa Kelley aims for third career berth in state CC finals

BUCHANAN — The

postseason arrives as area cross

country teams and individuals

strive for state qualification with

a standout performance in

regional competition on

Saturday.

Three Rivers participates in

the Division 2 regionals at

Redbud Trail Motocross Park in

Buchanan.

The Wildcat girls are scheduled

to run at 11 a.m. followed by the

boys at 11:30 a.m.

Constantine takes part in the

Division 3 races also being

hosted by Redbud. The Lady

Falcons take the course at 9:45

a.m. followed by the boys’ race at

10:20 a.m.

Schoolcraft will also participate

in both Division 3 races.

Awards ceremonies take place

following completion of the two

races in each division.

The top three teams, plus any

individual finishing in the top 15

runners in each race qualifies for

the Michigan High School

Athletic Association state finals

Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan

Speedway in Brooklyn.

Senior Carissa Kelley, Three

Rivers’ No. 1 girls runner since

her freshman year, looks to

qualify for the state meet for a

third time in her career.

Kelley qualified for the state

finals as a freshman and

sophomore but did not qualify

her junior year

