TR’s Carissa Kelley aims for third career berth in state CC finals
BUCHANAN — The
postseason arrives as area cross
country teams and individuals
strive for state qualification with
a standout performance in
regional competition on
Saturday.
Three Rivers participates in
the Division 2 regionals at
Redbud Trail Motocross Park in
Buchanan.
The Wildcat girls are scheduled
to run at 11 a.m. followed by the
boys at 11:30 a.m.
Constantine takes part in the
Division 3 races also being
hosted by Redbud. The Lady
Falcons take the course at 9:45
a.m. followed by the boys’ race at
10:20 a.m.
Schoolcraft will also participate
in both Division 3 races.
Awards ceremonies take place
following completion of the two
races in each division.
The top three teams, plus any
individual finishing in the top 15
runners in each race qualifies for
the Michigan High School
Athletic Association state finals
Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan
Speedway in Brooklyn.
Senior Carissa Kelley, Three
Rivers’ No. 1 girls runner since
her freshman year, looks to
qualify for the state meet for a
third time in her career.
Kelley qualified for the state
finals as a freshman and
sophomore but did not qualify
her junior year
