Touring the history of St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Citizens of St. Joseph County and beyond had the opportunity this past weekend to learn more about many of the different historic sites in the county with a historic site driving tour.

The self-guided tour was a collaboration between the Downtown Development Authorities and Chambers of Commerce in St. Joseph County and the St. Joseph County Historical Society. The DDAs included Burr Oak, Centreville, Constantine, Colon, Mendon, Sturgis, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, along with the Sturgis and Three Rivers Chambers of Commerce.