Time for show and tell at Eighth Annual AMCA Show and Swap Meet

CENTREVILLE — Antique and vintage motorcycle owners traveled to Centreville to tell their stories at the Eighth Annual Antique Motorcycle Swap Meet and Vintage Motorcycle Show on Sunday, May 21.

Ray Lezotte of Lawton showed off two of his bikes at the Antique Motorcycle Club of America event on Sunday, including his blue Honda motorcycle. He said at the age of 16 he worked three jobs in order to buy his first bike.

“I worked three jobs and bought the bike at the end of the summer at the age of 16. It was my first bike and the first model of the bike,” Lezotte said. “My mother never thought I could do it. Back in the day money went in one pocket and out the other. But I did it.”

Lezotte said owning a bike is a “labor or love,” because all of the work to restore the bike to prime condition finally pays off when it’s presented at a show. Lezotte, along with many other bike owners at the event, say they only take their bikes out for vintage rides and car shows, never for a long trip. Lezotte said his bike only has 346 miles and doesn’t go faster than 70 miles per hour.

Joe Stegman of Kalamazoo said he would never take his 1962 Triumph for a long drive; he has other motorcycles for that job. His Triumph is specifically for show, after a long four-and-a-half years of renovation.

“I bought this bike as a chopper. It took me four and a half years, well as money allows. It’s been a complete renovation process,” Stegman said.

