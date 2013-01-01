Three TR Women to Run Boston Marathon on April 15

Tammy Shuler, Kathy Griffin and Julie Allen, once again met the challenging qualifying times in their age group to enter the prestigious Boston Marathon considered the holy grail for long distance runners.

“It’s always a special thrill to run this race,” says Shuler, who is running her 13th Boston Marathon.

Allen, who has competed in numerous other marathons, ran her first Boston Marathon last year and recalls the adverse weather conditions. “It poured rain and the high winds made it extra tough.”

Rain or shine, all agree it is exciting to see throngs of jubilant spectators lining the streets of Beantown—estimated at more than a half million—cheering on the runners. “It’s one big party,” says Griffin who is competing in her sixth Boston Marathon.

She notes that since the tragic bombing during the 2013 race, which killed three people and injured several hundred others, the crowds have swelled considerably to show their support. None of the three women participated in the 2013 race.

