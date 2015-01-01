Three Rivers Woman’s Club fundraiser hosts Otsego Jazz Ensemble

THREE RIVERS — The Otsego Jazz Ensemble will be returning to the historic Riviera Theatre in downtown Three Rivers on Saturday, Oct. 7. This event is being hosted by the Three Rivers Woman’s Club as a fundraiser for their scholarship program. The doors of the theatre will open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. Patrons will be able to enjoy dancing and complimentary door prizes, appetizers and desserts along with the Otsego Jazz Ensemble’s big band music. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will also be held that evening.

The Otsego Jazz Ensemble is a 17-piece big band founded in 1986, which is based in Otsego. They perform for concerts, fundraisers and celebrations of all sorts in southwestern Michigan playing jazz and dance music from the big band era. Their solid core of musicians come from a wide area of southwestern Michigan.

The Woman’s Club previously brought the Otsego Jazz to Three Rivers in 2015 as a fundraiser for their scholarship fund. The band and their music was so well received that the Woman’s Club planned their return. The club currently provides four Three Rivers High School graduates with a yearly stipend as they continue their education at the collegiate level: Anna Shutes, Karina Palomino, Nikita Mehaney and Paige Schoon. This special event, along with their yearly Pies in the Park during the Three Rivers Water Festival, provides the bulk of funds in their scholarship account.

Tickets for the Otsego Jazz Ensemble are priced at $20 and are available in person at the Carnegie Center and the Riviera Theatre and on the Riviera’s website. All proceeds from the event will go into the Three Rivers Woman’s Club scholarship fund.