Three Rivers spikers not quite there yet

THREE RIVERS — Erik Kore believes his Three Rivers varsity volleyball team is headed in the right direction as midseason arrives.

The Lady Cats set a preseason goal to finish in the top half of the Wolverine Conference.

After Three Rivers battled South Haven in a five-set thriller before falling 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 9-15 Thursday, Kore is convinced his ball club is close to joining that kind of elite company.

Three Rivers falls to 3-2 in the Wolverine and 16-11-2 overall.

Three Rivers’ Shelby Krawczak proved why she is one of the top offensive performers in the league.

Krawczak led the Lady Cats with 18 kills and a sizzling .325 hitting percentage.

“Their block was huge and their defense was solid. Shelby took her game to the next level tonight,” Kore said. “She was a force at the net.”

Sophomore Hadley Miller added 10 kills for Three Rivers while Campbell Haradine had five and Karsyn Draime four.

Maya Bidelman did a great job setting up Three Rivers’ offensive attack with 26 assists. Miller added 12.

Senior libero Tessa Hawkins led Three Rivers defensively with 30 digs. Krawczak tossed in 18, Miller 14, and Bidelman and Haradine collected 12 apiece.



