Three Rivers screams for ice cream

THREE RIVERS — On Friday evening, downtown Three Rivers hosted an ice cream social on Main Street. This event was the kickoff to the downtown’s event series titled First Fridays, which involves a community event on the first Friday of every summer month.

David Vago, executive director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Main Street Program, said that this is the second year that downtown has hosted an ice cream social.

The ice cream social involves each participant getting a list of toppings that are scattered across various businesses downtown. Therefore, in order for participants to get both ice cream and their desired toppings, they have to explore the downtown businesses.

“We wanted to do something fun that would bring the kids out and this gives our merchants a chance to show off a bit of what they do,” he said.

Vago said the effort to revitalize downtown is “starting to pick up steam.”

“We have been running a revitalization effort in downtown for the last few years and it is really starting to pick up some steam. We have a new brewery that has just opened and we have three restaurant spaces that are under development right now, so that is a big deal,” he said.

“Because we are accomplishing some big things, we want to ramp it up in terms of what we offer to people to make downtown an attractive place to be, so doing this First Friday series really accomplishes that.”

Sass and the City, an event that will also be a part of the First Friday event list, inspired the idea for First Fridays, according to Vago.

“This whole thing is based on the success of Sass and the City. Because [Sass and the City] was such a success, we thought we would do an event every month and get a bit of a rhythm going to get people downtown, to give our stores a reason to stay open after five at least once a month,” Vago said.

The event series will run through August and potentially further, if the summer events have a good turnout. Vago said he was pleased with community participation in the kick off and is hopeful for the rest of the summer.

“We’ve had a really great turnout,” Vago said. “I don’t think our servers sat down once,”

Jerry Barkley, owner of Kelsey Block Brewing Co., said that a lot of people visited his business to get toppings and that he was happy to have participated in the event.

“The best way for me to be successful is to help others succeed. If we can full up the Downtown with people, it helps all of us,” Barkley said.

